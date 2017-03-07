Rams DE Ethan Westbrooks arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 7, 2017, 12:59 AM EST

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Ethan Westbrooks was arrested on domestic violence charges Sunday in Sacramento, Calif.

According to Cathy Locke of the Sacramento Bee, officers responded to a call from a female victim with injuries to her upper body stemming from a child custody dispute allegedly with Westbrooks. Police tracked down Westbrooks later at a different address where he was booked into jail before being released on Monday.

Westbrooks appeared in all 16 games for the Rams last season and recorded 24 tackles and two sacks. He is currently set to be a restricted free agent.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams released a statement regarding Westbrooks’ arrest.

“We are aware of the serious allegations involving Ethan Westbrooks. We are in contact with authorities and are gathering more information. Per team policy, we will continue to respect the legal process and have no further comment at this time.”