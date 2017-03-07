Ravens place original round tenders on Terrance West, Michael Campanaro

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 7, 2017, 10:34 PM EST

The Baltimore Ravens placed original round restricted free agent tenders on four players ahead of the start of free agency on Thursday.

Via Jeff Zriebec of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens tendered contracts to running back Terrance West (3rd), wide receiver Michael Campanaro (7th), tackle James Hurst and safety Marqueston Huff (4th).

West (third round), Huff (fourth) and Campanaro (seventh) would entitle the Ravens to draft pick compensation from any team that signs the players to offer sheets in free agency. The Ravens also have the right to match any offer sheet signed by the players.

The tenders carry a value of $1.797 million for next season.