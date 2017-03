Posted by Zac Jackson on March 7, 2017, 3:37 PM EST

The Ravens announced Tuesday that they have terminated the contracts of safety Kendrick Lewis and cornerback Shareece Wright.

Lewis, 28, has played seven NFL seasons with the Chiefs, Texans and Ravens. He started 15 games for the Ravens in 2015 but was a backup last season.

Wright, 29, also spent the last two seasons with the Ravens and started 15 games in that time. Wright, who previously played with the Chargers, has one career interception in 67 games.