Repeat drug program offender Frank Alexander goes to Canada

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 2:05 PM EST

Not all the free agent news today is happening in the United States.

Via Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, former Panthers defensive end Frank Alexander has signed with the B.C. Lions of the CFL.

Alexander, a former fourth-round pick who flashed some pass-rush potential, has been suspended three times for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

After a four-gamer and a 10-gamer, he was suspended for a year in November 2015.

He has said he used marijuana for pain management, but that’s not any more legal in the CFL than it is in the NFL, so we’ll see if he actually plays.