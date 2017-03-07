 Skip to content

Report: Bears expected to pursue Cordarrelle Patterson

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 10:45 AM EST
Getty Images

If the Bears are going to cast their lot with quarterback Mike Glennon, as has become the conventional wisdom, they’re going to have to find him some weapons in the passing game.

They may be looking within their own division.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the Bears are expected to make a run at Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

The former first-round pick has become an All-Pro kick returner, but has failed to deliver on his big-play potential as a receiver. He caught 52 passes last year, but averaged just 8.7 yards per reception.

The Bears have been working to retain Alshon Jeffery, but they still need multiple weapons if they’re going to build around Glennon.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Chicago Bears, Home, Minnesota Vikings
Respond to “Report: Bears expected to pursue Cordarrelle Patterson”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!