Report: Broncos, Buccaneers interested in Chris Baker

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 6:33 AM EST

When teams are free to start calling free agents from other clubs on Tuesday afternoon, it sounds like defensive end Chris Baker can expect a call from the Broncos.

Mike Klis of KUSA in Denver reports that the Broncos have “strong interest” in adding Baker to their defensive line. The Buccaneers are also mentioned as a suitor for Baker’s services.

Baker got his first break in the NFL with the Broncos, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2009. He played one game for Denver that year and one for Miami in 2010 before finally landing a regular role in Washington. He’s been a starter the last three years and had 47 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Redskins last year.

Defensive line appears to be a focus for the Broncos this offseason. They signed former Saints end Bobby Richardson and visited with Earl Mitchell before Mitchell signed with the 49ers. They may also be in the mix for Calais Campbell as free agency unfolds in the next few days.