Report: “High chance” A.J. Bouye remains in AFC South

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 6:52 PM EST

Shortly after it became OK for teams to start talking to free agents from other clubs, there was a report of a conversation between the Eagles and cornerback A.J. Bouye.

The Eagles have had plenty of company in pitching Bouye on Tuesday. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans remain a “serious player” to re-sign Bouye and that they may be facing him twice a year if they can’t get it done. Per Wilson, there’s an “extremely high chance” that Bouye remains in the AFC South as the Colts, Jaguars and Titans are all in the mix for his services.

Wilson adds the Browns and 49ers to the list of teams chasing Bouye while Dan Graziano of ESPN.com puts the Bears and Buccaneers in the group as well. Throw in the Eagles and that’s a good chunk of the league, so the time between now and 4 p.m. ET on Thursday offers plenty of chances for someone to shake up the consensus wisdom of how it will all play out.

Bouye ranks eighth on our list of the top free agents this offseason and is the highest ranking player on the list who has not been franchise tagged by or signed a new contract with their current team.