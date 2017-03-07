Report: Jacquizz Rodgers expected to remain with Bucs

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 10:12 AM EST

Running back Jacquizz Rodgers didn’t open last season as a member of the Buccaneers, but he ended it as their leading rusher.

Rodgers signed with the Bucs after their first game of the season and injuries moved him into the starting lineup a few weeks later. He responded with 255 rushing yards in his first two starts and ended the year with 560 yards while averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Those were both career highs for Rodgers and it looks like he’ll have a chance to improve on them without changing teams. Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports that Rodgers will re-sign with Tampa “barring any surprises.”

Rodgers’ return would give the Bucs a familiar option to use during the first three weeks of the season while Doug Martin finishes out his suspension or he could be part of a Martin-less running back group in the event the Bucs decide to move forward without the veteran.