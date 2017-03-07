Report: Lions to re-sign defensive tackle Khyri Thornton

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 7, 2017, 11:02 PM EST

The Detroit Lions are set to give an extension to restricted free agent defensive tackle Khyri Thornton.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Thornton and the Lions agreed to a new two-year contract worth $3.3 million with a $325,000 signing bonus.

Thornton was a third round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2014 and also spent time with the New England Patriots before joining the Lions in 2015. He appeared in 13 games with six starts last year with 18 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.