Steelers not interested in Darrelle Revis

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 9:51 PM EST

Two years ago, as cornerback Darrelle Revis was becoming a free agent, the Steelers expressed interest. So will they do it again?

Per a league source, the Steelers aren’t interested in bringing Revis back to Pittsburgh, the town where he grew up and where he played college football. Even if they were interested, chances are they wouldn’t offer enough to overcome the reality that, for $6 million or less in 2017, he’d essentially be working for free.

The current thinking among those having familiarity with Revis is that, for any offer in the range of $8 million or less, Revis will be inclined to collect $6 million from the Jets for not paying and sit out the year. Possibly, he’ll sit out for good.