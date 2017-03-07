Texans sign their kicker and their punter (now just need a QB)

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 9:27 PM EST

They may not have what you’d call a starting NFL quarterback on their roster at the moment, but the Texans have made sure they have a special teams meeting.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans agreed to deals Tuesday with kicker Nick Novak and punter Shane Lechler.

Novak might have been their offensive MVP last year, hitting 35 field goals. And Lechler has been a steady performer, a seven-time Pro Bowler, and the kind of punter you generally don’t have to worry about.

Considering the other elephant in the personnel room for the Texans at the moment, that’s about all you can ask.