Tony Jefferson closes in on his payday

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 11:17 AM EST

Last year, the Cardinals let safety Rashad Johnson walk away via free agency. This year, safety Tony Jefferson is closing in on following Johnson out the door.

It’s hardly a surprise, given the money the Cardinals already have invested in safety Tyrann Mathieu and cornerback Patrick Peterson. What could be a surprise is the contract Jefferson signs with a new team.

He figures to be a hot name as safeties go, and for good reason. As noted last month, Jefferson quietly became one of the best safeties in the NFL last season. Earlier this ear, Jefferson admitted that he has put himself in different uniforms in the Madden game to see how they look. By the end of the week, he likely will be trying on a new jersey for the first time.