Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 7:09 AM EST

Will the Bills make a play for WR Kamar Aiken in free agency?

The Dolphins are hoping for a revival from TE Julius Thomas.

The Patriots know how much it will cost to tender CB Malcolm Butler as a restricted free agent.

How would an ideal Jets free agency period play out?

WR Torrey Smith could return to the Ravens now that he’s out with the 49ers.

Several Bengals starters will begin the free agency process on Tuesday.

DE Myles Garrett may be too good for the Browns to pass up with the first pick.

An argument in favor of the Steelers drafting S/LB Jabrill Peppers.

There’s reportedly interest from both the Texans and TE Ryan Griffin in a new deal.

Trying to pinpoint the amount of money Colts TE Jack Doyle will get in free agency.

Recent history says Jaguars players who hit free agency wind up signing elsewhere.

The Titans are short on significant players hitting free agency.

Broncos president Joe Ellis will be inducted into the Denver & Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame.

Even if they aren’t ready to play right now, the Chiefs may still be adding a rookie quarterback this offseason.

The Raiders are mourning the deaths of former OL and scout Mickey Marvin and former player personnel executive and consultant George Karras.

The Chargers may be looking for a left tackle in free agency.

Cowboys DT Terrell McClain is headed for free agency and expected to generate interest.

RB Latavius Murray makes this list of Giants free agent targets.

How does WR Jordan Matthews impact the Eagles’ free agent plans?

A contract extension may increase coach Jay Gruden’s power in the Redskins organization.

A look at the Bears’ approach to spending in free agency.

Once upon a time, Ricky Williams wanted to be a member of the Lions.

Who will the Packers be re-signing in the near future?

LB Chad Greenway’s retirement and RB Adrian Peterson’s release mark the end of a Vikings era.

Falcons LB Paul Worrilow is reportedly drawing interest from other teams.

Washington WR John Ross is set for a visit with the Panthers.

The Saints met with cornerbacks at the Scouting Combine.

Making the case for the Buccaneers signing WR DeSean Jackson.

Musing about the Cardinals’ plans at wide receiver.

Guessing the Rams schedule could pay off handsomely.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is expected to be talking to some of his former players in free agency.

What did we learn about the Seahawks at the Scouting Combine?