Vince Young’s CFL decision could be coming soon

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 9:26 PM EST

At a time when NFL players are looking for their future teams, a former NFL player is still considering a future in Canada.

Dan Ralph of the Canadian Press reports that Young could decide on whether to join the CFL within the next week. Young’s new agent, Leigh Steinberg, has been negotiating with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 33-year-old Young is a long shot to actually play in a regular-season CFL game, and an even longer shot to thrive there. But, hey, if Tim Tebow can take up professional baseball after not playing since high school, Young can try to return to the professional sport he actually has played.