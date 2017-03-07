Washington inquires about Marquise Goodwin

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 7, 2017, 7:35 PM EST

Washington will explore the possibility of signing free agent wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, the Washington Post reported.

With DeSean Jackson likely to leave via free agency, the speedy Goodwin could provide Washington with a deep threat. Goodwin had his best season as a wide receiver with the Bills in 2016 with 29 catches, three for touchdowns.

Until University of Washington wide receiver John Ross ran a 4.22 last weekend, Goodwin had the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Scouting Combine history. Goodwin was an Olympic long jumper in 2012, the year before he was drafted by the Bills in the third round.

Goodwin, 26, battled injuries early in his career and only played in two games in 2015. He had three touchdown catches a rookie, then matched that total last season.