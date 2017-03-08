49ers waive Marcus Martin

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 1:20 PM EST

The 49ers have been preparing for the start of free agency by dropping players from their roster and they added another name to the list on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have waived center Marcus Martin. They’ve also released wide receiver Torrey Smith and safety Antoine Bethea this week.

Martin was a third-round pick in 2014 and made 22 starts over his first two seasons with the club. He only saw action in four games last season, however, and it appears the 49ers will move forward with Daniel Kilgore in the middle of their offensive line.

Alex Balducci is the only other player on the current roster who has seen time at center. The 49ers may add others with experience at the position in what’s expected to be a busy period of player acquisition under new coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch.