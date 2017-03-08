49ers waive Marcus Martin

The 49ers have been preparing for the start of free agency by dropping players from their roster and they added another name to the list on Wednesday.
The team announced that they have waived center Marcus Martin. They’ve also released wide receiver Torrey Smith and safety Antoine Bethea this week.
Martin was a third-round pick in 2014 and made 22 starts over his first two seasons with the club. He only saw action in four games last season, however, and it appears the 49ers will move forward with Daniel Kilgore in the middle of their offensive line.
Alex Balducci is the only other player on the current roster who has seen time at center. The 49ers may add others with experience at the position in what’s expected to be a busy period of player acquisition under new coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch.
Guy was a total bust and another example of how poorly Baalke was missing in the draft last few years. Never saw a guy so big get pushed around so easily
It’s about time. Dude was atrocious. I like what Kyle and John are doing. Cleaning up Baalkes disastrous picks and cuttting dead weight.
Never understood how this dude hung around. Cleaning all the bad Baalke picks out.
Yet another Baalke bust signing..no one knows how to grab busts in the draft quite like Baalke..
I remember he was rated as the best C prospect in the draft, but I believe he was hurt. Only 20 when drafted, and a 3rd rounder, I figured this was a good pick. However, it was Baalke making the decisions. Good lord was he so bad at drafting.