Agent says Paul Worrilow has agreed to terms with Lions

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 8, 2017, 6:51 PM EST

Free agent linebacker Paul Worrilow is leaving Atlanta for Detroit.

Worrilow has agreed to terms with the Lions, his agent announced on Twitter.

The league’s “legal tampering” rules prohibit “announcing that an agreement in principle or similar agreement has been reached.” But that rule only restricts what teams may do, and this announcement came from the agent, not the team.

The 26-year-old Worrilow signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and was a starter for his first three seasons. Last year he played in 12 games, with one start. He was primarily a special teams player in 2016, getting on the field for 15 percent of the Falcons’ defensive snaps and 53 percent of the Falcons’ special teams snaps.