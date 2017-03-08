Barry Church set to sign with Jaguars

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 4:03 PM EST

New Jaguars head of football operations Tom Coughlin saw a lot of safety Barry Church over the years when Coughlin was coaching the Giants and Church was playing for the Cowboys and it seems Church made a good impression.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that “barring a change of heart” Church is expected to sign with the Jaguars after the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. Rapoport pegs the terms at four years and more than $6 million per year.

The Panthers were also believed to be interested in Church, who spent the last four years as a starter in Dallas and turned in a strong 2016 season for the Cowboys as they made their way back to the postseason. He came in at No. 39 on PFT‘s list of the top free agents on the market this year.

The Jaguars weren’t expected to bring back Jonathan Cyprien even before they found common ground on a deal with Church, who will take over next to Tashaun Gipson in the Jacksonville secondary.