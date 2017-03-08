Bills bring back Colton Schmidt

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 4:22 PM EST

The Bills chose not to tender punter Colton Schmidt as a restricted free agent, but his time in Buffalo hasn’t come to an end.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed Schmidt. No terms of the deal were announced, but it’s probably a safe bet that the deal calls for Schmidt to make less than the $1.797 million he would have been due under the terms of the lowest restricted free agent tender.

Schmidt has been the punter in Buffalo for the last three seasons and has booted the ball 243 times over that span. He turned in his lowest net yards per kick of those three years during the 2016 season and has an average of 39.4 net yards per kick overall.

The Bills released kicker Dan Carpenter and long snapper Garrison Sanborn recently, so Schmidt will be working with some new faces in the kicking game.