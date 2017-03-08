Bills bulk up the backfield, sign Mike Tolbert

The Bills got rid of the Ryan brothers, and they’re still bulking up to try to compensate.
According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Bills are signing former Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert.
Tolbert will come in with some familiarity with new coach Sean McDermott, but he’s also the second fullback they’ve added today.
They reached agreement with Falcons fullback Patrick DiMarco already today, so they’re clearly trying to send a message about their intent, after bringing back quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the league’s top rushing offense.
Few teams even have one fullback nowadays, but two??
We will miss you Mike… you are a class act. Much luck up north.
It’s obvious. Everybody outside of Buffalo that doesn’t watch their games think Tyrod is a good QB because of his low INT numbers, while discounting being dead last in passing. They get fullbacks because if they don’t, McCoy can’t run against a stacked box every play, meaning no yards will be produced. Watkins is an All-Pro WR, but Tyrod can’t get him the ball…
McCoy, Gillislee, the rookie RB from last years draft, 2 fullbacks? Seems crowded…????
Sweet. Bills are going to field a rugby team. Which makes sense since you gotta try something different to get into the playoffs… Everything else has been done, right??