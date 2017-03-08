Bills bulk up the backfield, sign Mike Tolbert

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2017, 4:45 PM EST

The Bills got rid of the Ryan brothers, and they’re still bulking up to try to compensate.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Bills are signing former Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert.

Tolbert will come in with some familiarity with new coach Sean McDermott, but he’s also the second fullback they’ve added today.

They reached agreement with Falcons fullback Patrick DiMarco already today, so they’re clearly trying to send a message about their intent, after bringing back quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the league’s top rushing offense.