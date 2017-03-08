Bills expected to sign Patrick DiMarco

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 3:22 PM EST

The Bills are adding a fullback in free agency, but it isn’t Kyle Juszczyk.

They were pegged as the frontrunners for Juszcyzk on Wednesday, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to terms with a different back. It’s Patrick DiMarco, who will leave the Falcons for a four-year deal worth $8.5 million and more than $4 million in guaranteed money.

No deals can become official until the new league year starts at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon.

DiMarco entered the league as an undrafted free agent and saw his first regular season action with the Chiefs in 2012. He moved to Atlanta the next year and played in all but two games for the Falcons over the last four years. He’s caught 37 passes and run the ball once over that period and figures to be used to clear paths for LeSean McCoy once he’s officially on the roster in Buffalo.