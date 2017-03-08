Bills will keep Tyrod Taylor after restructure

The Bills are keeping quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
The team announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to terms with Taylor on a restructured contract. The Bills had until Saturday to make a decision on Taylor’s 2017 contract option.
“We are excited about the opportunity to keep Tyrod with the Bills,” new Bills coach Sean McDermott said in the team’s statement. “I’ve gotten a chance to know Tyrod and study him over the past several weeks and he is both a great person and competitor. [General Manager Doug Whaley] and I are confident this was best move for the Bills at this time.”
Taylor, 27, has been the Bills’ starter for the last two seasons and has thrown 37 touchdown passes in that time. His agreement to stay in Buffalo affects the quarterback market and might directly affect the plans for several teams as Taylor was expected to draw immediate interest had he hit the open market.
News of Taylor’s restructure came not long after the Associated Press reported that the Bills had reached out to veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer. That match would have made sense had the Bills released Taylor, who was a backup with the Ravens for four seasons before coming to Buffalo.
the way they tried to play him, he should’ve left on principle alone!
I see the subtle jab at the AP (Wawrow) for the Hoyer stuff.
However, the Bills are in need of a backup, so I’ll take his word that they are in talks. Nice try.
Good. Now draft one too.
4th best QB in the afc east.
Belichick’s men will win again lmao.
I’m happy about this one. I don’t think Tyrod is the long-term answer, but they would have gone backwards if they had let him walk. Interested to see what the details of the contract are. Good news that I’m mildly excited about. Now Sammy, 16 games in 2017!
Hear it’s in the 11-12 range. I’ll take it. I know I beat up on him a lot, but it was primarily because he’s not a $15 million guy with such high guarantees. This also frees up some much needed cap space. Robert Woods may be a Bill after all, or if Whaley wants what he’s been saying, Torrey Smith could be headed to Buffalo. Everybody piled on the Whaley hate train a little to early, don’t forget, this is really his first full season of having total roster control. No meddling from the Pegulas, no pressure from the loudmouth coach, just him. Its sink or swim time now though, nobody to hide behind. Make it count and right the ship.
Thanks Tony and good luck!