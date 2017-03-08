Brandon LaFell re-signs with Bengals

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 4:39 PM EST

The Bengals lost a pair of wide receivers in free agency last offseason, but they were able to avoid the same fate this offseason.

Veteran Brandon LaFell was the only potential free agent in their receiving corps and he won’t be going anywhere else. LaFell’s agents Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod announced on Wednesday that their client has re-signed with the Bengals. They did not announce terms, but Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that it is a two-year deal.

LaFell joined the Bengals last year and caught 64 passes for 862 yards and six touchdowns. It represented a strong rebound after LaFell turned in a pedestrian 2015 season with the Patriots.

LaFell’s numbers might not be as robust in 2017 if the Bengals are able to get full seasons out of wide receiver A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert, but that’s probably a trade that the team will be willing to make after they slumped out of the playoffs last time out.