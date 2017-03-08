Brandon Marshall, Giants agree to deal

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall is done with the Jets, but he’ll reportedly still be playing his home games at MetLife Stadium.
According to multiple reports, Marshall has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal to join the Giants as a free agent. Marshall was released by the Jets so he’s eligible to sign a deal ahead of the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Marshall’s arrival gives the Giants an enviable receiving corps for the 2017 season. He’ll give the team an upgrade over the departed Victor Cruz as an outside receiver opposite Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard adds another threat in the slot as the Giants try to get more productive on offense than they were while advancing to the postseason last year.
If they can repeat that playoff trip, it would mark the first time in his career that Marshall is on a team that plays beyond the final weekend of the regular season. If Marshall’s presence provides the desired boost to their offensive production, the Giants will likely have designs on more than just a cameo appearance in the playoffs this time around
So two head case WR and an overrated interception machine at QB
Wow! Finally a agreement somewhere! Marshall opposite of OBJ is going to be scary!
Nice, be a mentor for OBJ
-A Seahawks fan
I’m taking Eli in fantasy next year
That’s exactly what the Giants WR room needed… Another act for the circus
Why is Marshall able to sign with a team before anyone else is?
Not a fan of the giants but that’s a good signing and a good price.
great now O’della has someone more established to take boat trips with..ha, i crack myself up–all kidding aside, this is a very desperate move because Marshall is certifiably crazy–getting my popcorn ready for this circus to commence.
Hah-hah him and OBJ together. Pity the coaching staff, they won’t have time to do anything else but babysit those two.
I was prepared to rip this 8 ways to Sunday, something along the lines of ‘great, bookend head cases’ but 2 years at $12M takes a lot of the sting out of it.
Great move by the Giants. Now they’ll have two wing nuts who can go off at any time.
Another argument for the rest of the NFL East to buttress their defensive backfields. Particularly the Eagles…
OK this could work out real well if the Giants can block for Manning. This creates a major match up problem for defenses with OBJ. Good signing here.
Good signing. Way to go Giants.
The question is?…. Where will he sign Next Year?
Good signing, but this still doesn’t address our OL. It should obviously help the team, but I hope Giants make some big changes to the OL now that we have a pretty good back in Perkins.
Odell, Marshall, and Shepard at WR though? Nice!
That is a good signing for the Giants.
This looks like a really, really good move to me.
Thank goodness not my Patriots! 🙂
Marshall’s alleged desire to win a title was cast aside to remain in NYC and on Inside The NFL. Says a lot.
Nice…two WR’s with mental problems. That should give the Giants a boost.
It will be a good signing if the Giants can get at least 1 new starting Offensive lineman (RT or RG).
without that, Eli might not have time to throw to any of his WR’s……
Another diva WR on a team full of them. I think Marshall’s
record will remain intact.
I love how people are knocking this signing. What superb football acumen. Yeah, it’s so stupid to put Marshall across from Beckum with Shepherd in the slot. What a dumb move.
Two head cases now.
Could be an explosion or an implosion!Time will tell!!
with that defense, an offensive line upgrade, as well as rb (upgrade which wont be too hard to replace jennings), and this team wins the NFC East
Eli has 2 head cases to deal with now.
Hate on. We’ve been begging for a legit #2 for 4 years now and finally got him. You all are screwed now. Coming for #3 pats fans. Drink that in ya toolboxes.
YEAH BABY! Just what I wanted. Super Bowl here we go!
A good third option.
And the first major signing is the Giants? Weird!
I am very surprised by the positive comments above. I’d take my chances in the draft before I’d pay a 32 year old 6 million dollar butter fingered locker room disruption.
I’ll be very surprised if he lasts the duration of this deal with the Giants.
Stay off the boat.
Marshall is no longer the head case people purport him to be. He received professional help and now communicates his feelings quite well. People make it seem as if he has frequent temper-tandrums.
Be interesting to see if they bring in a RB as well.
The Vikings have ZERO Championships.
ZERO.
Lot of mouths to feed. Maybe that’s a good problem. Depends on the character of the WRs. So…
This looks good on paper, but that doesn’t mean his hands will magically improve. Enjoy the dropsies, NYG
-Jets fan
This guy doesn’t care about winning. It’s all about staying in New York so he be on TV.
As a cowboy fan I admit this is a good signing by the giants bad for us as it looks like two of our top 3 corners r probably gone this year
Big target for Eli along with the speedy OBJ and Sterling. Now they need an OT to keep him upright so he can pass to these guys! Good move and speaking of moves, he doesn’t have to! Same stadium!
I’ll wish him well because I get he will be a fixture in New York on game day shows for years to come. Choosing the Giants makes perfect sense to finish his career. If he truly wanted to get a ring….you’re not going to do it with the G-men. Personally, I’d have gone with the Steelers, Ravens or Patriots. The Tuesday commute would have been longer to get to NFL Network studios but at least you have a shot at a ring.
Even OBJ sez what a headcase!
They didn’t break the bank and Marshall’s a legit WR. I don’t see a problem with the signing. Unless they solidify that OL, though, it won’t matter. They need to protect Manning and get back a running game.
Gives Marshall a chance to resurrect his career and stay in N.Y Good fit.
Hat’s off to the Giants, great sign!
Hey Doug Whaley!!!!! Pay attention!!
A Bills Fan.
Gumby now has to wild and crazy guys to throw to. Let the circus begin.
minson15 says:
Mar 8, 2017 9:44 AM
Why is Marshall able to sign with a team before anyone else is?
____________________
Try reading the article. 3rd damn sentence:
“Marshall was released by the Jets so he’s eligible to sign a deal ahead of the start of the new league year…”
smh
Wanted the Vikings to look at him. Maybe they will get Alshon.
Love this!
Between Marshall and back OBJ, Eli is going to need Prozac
How much did people think he was going to get? He’s 32 and his production fell off a cliff last year.
Wanted to stay close to NYC for his TV show, so signing with another New York team isn’t much of a surprise. Maybe this helps gets OBJ under control. If not, they probably move on from him in 2 years.
After a great 2015 (1502yds, ranked 6th), his stats nose-dived last year (788yds, ranked 52nd) with a marked increase in drops. $12M for 2yrs is too much for a mid-low ranking WR on the decline with locker-room baggage. This guy is not part of the solution to get Eli a 3rd ring before retirement.
-ZERO-
The amount of dollars TT will spend on free agency this year.
-Zero-
The Greatest Coach once said “it’s not about collecting talent, it’s about building a team”.
Two children for wide outs with weak leadership and erratic performance at QB could be a problem.
I cant wait to see how he treats Eli.
better get some therapy sessions and a psychologist on the payroll. This season could be a DOOZY for them.
Okay, so now the Giants have a decent recving corps (and actually WR has never been a problem with them).. so when is ‘future hall of famer’ Eli gonna step up and finally act like one? Pls stop with the ‘oh he needs a better O-line’ stuff… that is BS, this guy is treated with kid gloves, it’s time to put the heat on Eli and get him to start producing.. the last couple years he’s stunk up the joint
They’re going to have quite a bit of $ tied up in their WRs. And it remains encouraging to see that certain Packer fans remain obsessed with my Vikings — glad my team gives you something to do every day.
Still can’t believe Eli has two Rings.
Another star for Eli to overthrow!
ibillwt says:
Mar 8, 2017 10:21 AM
The Greatest Coach once said “it’s not about collecting talent, it’s about building a team”.
Two children for wide outs with weak leadership and erratic performance at QB could be a problem.
———
Sort of like they did with Chandler Jones and Aaron Hernandez?
footballmaven says:
Mar 8, 2017 10:28 AM
Okay, so now the Giants have a decent recving corps (and actually WR has never been a problem with them).. so when is ‘future hall of famer’ Eli gonna step up and finally act like one? Pls stop with the ‘oh he needs a better O-line’ stuff… that is BS, this guy is treated with kid gloves, it’s time to put the heat on Eli and get him to start producing.. the last couple years he’s stunk up the joint
————-
Last two years? Actually, two years ago, Eli had one of the best seasons of his career, and the season before that (first season with MacAdoo as OC), he played very well too. So yes, the issue is primarily related to their atrocious OL and last-ranked run game. Clean those two up, give Eli some time and he will do well.
now they need a real coach.
mcdoo will never take them anywhere, he has proven he takes the path of least resistance when it comes to coaching.
Marshall and Jeffery fail
Marshall and Decker fail
Marshall and Beckham…..but it’ll work this time.
I feel bad for Eli. He’ll be pulled in every direction except forward.