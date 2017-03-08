Brandon Marshall, Giants agree to deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 9:41 AM EST

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall is done with the Jets, but he’ll reportedly still be playing his home games at MetLife Stadium.

According to multiple reports, Marshall has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal to join the Giants as a free agent. Marshall was released by the Jets so he’s eligible to sign a deal ahead of the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Marshall’s arrival gives the Giants an enviable receiving corps for the 2017 season. He’ll give the team an upgrade over the departed Victor Cruz as an outside receiver opposite Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard adds another threat in the slot as the Giants try to get more productive on offense than they were while advancing to the postseason last year.

If they can repeat that playoff trip, it would mark the first time in his career that Marshall is on a team that plays beyond the final weekend of the regular season. If Marshall’s presence provides the desired boost to their offensive production, the Giants will likely have designs on more than just a cameo appearance in the playoffs this time around