Brice Butler re-signs with Cowboys

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 12:12 PM EST

When the Cowboys last took the field, they lost to the Packers in a playoff game that saw wide receiver Brice Butler get flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after referees ruled he improperly joined the huddle before returning to the sideline.

That won’t stand as Butler’s final moment in a Cowboys uniform. Butler was set for unrestricted free agency, but won’t be making it to the open market.

According to multiple reports, Butler has agreed to a deal that will keep him in Dallas for the 2017 season.

Butler has spent the last two seasons in Dallas and caught 16 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns while playing in all 16 games during the 2016 season. He came to the Cowboys in a trade with the Raiders, who took Butler in the seventh round of the 2013 draft.

While Butler is back, Terrence Williams’ impending free agency could lead to changes to the receiving group in Dallas ahead of Dak Prescott’s second season at the helm of the offense.