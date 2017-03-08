Browns have an interest in Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2017, 6:26 AM EST

The Browns have plenty of money to spend, and a bunch of Harvard guys deciding how they spend it.

And since Ivy Leaguers have a tendency to take care of their own, the Browns may be throwing some money Kyle Juszczyk’s way.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns have an interest in adding the Ravens fullback, who went to the Pro Bowl last year.

Juszczyk only had five rushing attempts last year, but caught 37 passes and was a strong blocker for the Ravens.

Now if the Browns want to continue their Crimson tide, all they have to do is sign Ryan Fitzpatrick and their quarterback issue is solved too.

That’s a joke.

We think.