Chargers keeping safety Jahleel Addae

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2017, 6:47 AM EST

The Chargers are keeping one of their own, as they try to build around a young defense.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Chargers have reached a four-year deal with safety Jahleel Addae, keeping him off the free agent market.

The 27-year-old Addae came back from a broken collarbone to finish the season last year, and played well.

The former undrafted rookie from Central Michigan climbed his way to a starting role, and the second-round tender they used on him last year as a restricted free agent was a sign they valued him.