Chargers keeping safety Jahleel Addae

The Chargers are keeping one of their own, as they try to build around a young defense.
According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Chargers have reached a four-year deal with safety Jahleel Addae, keeping him off the free agent market.
The 27-year-old Addae came back from a broken collarbone to finish the season last year, and played well.
The former undrafted rookie from Central Michigan climbed his way to a starting role, and the second-round tender they used on him last year as a restricted free agent was a sign they valued him.