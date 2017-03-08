Chargers reportedly interested in Russell Okung

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 5:09 PM EST

As agent Russell Okung prepares to try for a second straight year to find a job for tackle Russell Okung, he may have an option in the division where he played in 2016.

Mike Klis of 9news.com reports that Okung will “get strong interest” from the Chargers.

Okung can’t actually get interest now; he doesn’t have an agent, and teams can’t talk to him directly during the 52-hour negotiating period. That puts him at a disadvantage, unless teams are breaking the rules by speaking to him directly. (The Chiefs found out the hard way last year how expensive that can be.)

Arguably, the fee he’d be paying to an agent would more than justify having the ability to solicit offers now, before spots are filling by other free-agent tackles agree to terms. As it stands, the Chargers can’t actually pursue Okung until 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.