Chiefs to use second-round tender on Daniel Sorensen

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2017, 10:48 AM EST

The Chiefs spent big money to keep one safety, and had to spend a little extra to keep a spare one.

According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs will use the second-round tender on restricted free agent safety Daniel Sorensen.

That’s going to pay him $2.746 million, and likely keep anyone from trying to poach the former undrafted free agent. They’d have gotten no compensation if they used the low tender of $1.797 million and he was signed away.

Sorensen was a valuable contributor as a third safety/linebacker hybrid/special teamer for the Chiefs, so they wanted to make sure to keep him around.

They also put the low tender on kicker Cairo Santos. He was also undrafted, but they can always match any offer he gets if they want to keep him.