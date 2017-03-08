Colts send Dwayne Allen to Patriots

Well, Martellus Bennett apparently won’t be re-signing with the Patriots.
Per a league source, the Colts have traded tight end Dwayne Allen to New England. The move undoubtedly slams the door on a potential return by Bennett to the Patriots, following his lone season with the team.
One year ago, the Colts signed Allen to a four-year deal, $29.4 million deal. The Colts paid out $12 million in 2016. The Patriots will pay him $5 million in 2017.
A third-round pick in 2012, Allen had 35 catches for 406 yards last season. The team recently re-signed Jack Doyle, who becomes the primary tight end.
The trade won’t become official until 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. In theory, either side could renege on the deal before then.
The Patriots don’t just play chess while everyone else plays checkers. They play three dimensional chess. Like Spock.
Better for a Allen. , he wasn’t going to win with the Colts
#5xchamps
What did the Colts get?
Allen > Bennett
Why do people keep doing deals with the Patriots? Common sense says: If Billy B. wants him, you might want to keep him.
Very interesting….
What will the terms/compensation be I wonder
WELCOME to a real organization
Bad news for Gronk
Sweetness. TB12 will be a good match for him.
Hey Dwayne – what size ring do you wear?
overthedwaynebowe says:
Mar 8, 2017 4:40 PM
—————–
Yeah… when Allen’s healthy, which hasn’t been very often over the last few years.
The Patriots win and the Colts lose again.
Don’t let the door hit you in the rear end on the way out Martellus. This is a real endorsement by your former team. Good luck getting that $9 million a year.
Good trade as its a lot cheaper then the 9 mil per year Bennett is looking for. 5 or 6th round pick most likely. Will be a good blocker and can put up good numbers with Brady if he stays healthy.
colts suck