 Skip to content

Colts send Dwayne Allen to Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 4:36 PM EST
Getty Images

Well, Martellus Bennett apparently won’t be re-signing with the Patriots.

Per a league source, the Colts have traded tight end Dwayne Allen to New England. The move undoubtedly slams the door on a potential return by Bennett to the Patriots, following his lone season with the team.

One year ago, the Colts signed Allen to a four-year deal, $29.4 million deal. The Colts paid out $12 million in 2016. The Patriots will pay him $5 million in 2017.

A third-round pick in 2012, Allen had 35 catches for 406 yards last season. The team recently re-signed Jack Doyle, who becomes the primary tight end.

The trade won’t become official until 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. In theory, either side could renege on the deal before then.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
14 Responses to “Colts send Dwayne Allen to Patriots”
  1. Flash1287 says: Mar 8, 2017 4:38 PM

    The Patriots don’t just play chess while everyone else plays checkers. They play three dimensional chess. Like Spock.

    Better for a Allen. , he wasn’t going to win with the Colts

    #5xchamps

  2. norrismen17 says: Mar 8, 2017 4:39 PM

    What did the Colts get?

  3. overthedwaynebowe says: Mar 8, 2017 4:40 PM

    Allen > Bennett

  4. turfdaddy says: Mar 8, 2017 4:41 PM

    Why do people keep doing deals with the Patriots? Common sense says: If Billy B. wants him, you might want to keep him.

  5. kissbillsrings says: Mar 8, 2017 4:41 PM

    Very interesting….
    What will the terms/compensation be I wonder

  6. navyvandal says: Mar 8, 2017 4:42 PM

    WELCOME to a real organization

  7. pau49ers says: Mar 8, 2017 4:42 PM

    Bad news for Gronk

  8. patswhatsup says: Mar 8, 2017 4:43 PM

    Sweetness. TB12 will be a good match for him.

  9. qbarrel says: Mar 8, 2017 4:45 PM

    Hey Dwayne – what size ring do you wear?

  10. jeremycrowhurst says: Mar 8, 2017 4:46 PM

    overthedwaynebowe says:
    Mar 8, 2017 4:40 PM

    Allen > Bennett

    —————–

    Yeah… when Allen’s healthy, which hasn’t been very often over the last few years.

  11. tjacks7 says: Mar 8, 2017 4:49 PM

    The Patriots win and the Colts lose again.

  12. osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says: Mar 8, 2017 4:51 PM

    Don’t let the door hit you in the rear end on the way out Martellus. This is a real endorsement by your former team. Good luck getting that $9 million a year.

  13. bobflat22 says: Mar 8, 2017 4:51 PM

    Good trade as its a lot cheaper then the 9 mil per year Bennett is looking for. 5 or 6th round pick most likely. Will be a good blocker and can put up good numbers with Brady if he stays healthy.

  14. 12coltsfan12 says: Mar 8, 2017 4:54 PM

    colts suck

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!