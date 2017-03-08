Colts send Dwayne Allen to Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 4:36 PM EST

Well, Martellus Bennett apparently won’t be re-signing with the Patriots.

Per a league source, the Colts have traded tight end Dwayne Allen to New England. The move undoubtedly slams the door on a potential return by Bennett to the Patriots, following his lone season with the team.

One year ago, the Colts signed Allen to a four-year deal, $29.4 million deal. The Colts paid out $12 million in 2016. The Patriots will pay him $5 million in 2017.

A third-round pick in 2012, Allen had 35 catches for 406 yards last season. The team recently re-signed Jack Doyle, who becomes the primary tight end.

The trade won’t become official until 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. In theory, either side could renege on the deal before then.