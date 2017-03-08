Could Jets end up settling for a return of Geno Smith at quarterback?

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 8, 2017, 5:50 PM EST

Last year, the Jets spent months in quarterback limbo before finally agreeing to terms to bring back Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starter. This year, Fitzpatrick is a free agent, the Jets are again in quarterback limbo, and it’s possible that another one of their old quarterbacks will be the one who ends up coming home: Geno Smith.

Smith becomes a free agent tomorrow and is coming off a torn ACL, but the New York Post raises the possibility that the Jets may end up deciding that Smith is their best option, going into the season with Smith as their starter, Bryce Petty as their backup and Christian Hackenberg as No. 3.

That might not sound exciting to Jets fans, but the quarterback market will dry up in a hurry. Two came off the board today when Brian Hoyer agreed to terms with the 49ers and Tyrod Taylor agreed to terms with the Bills, and the other dominos may fall in a hurry. If the Jets aren’t going to make a splash with Tony Romo, there aren’t a lot of better options than Smith remaining.

Smith would come cheap, and the Jets would know what they’d be getting. Four years after selecting Smith in the second round of the NFL draft, the Jets may sign him to a second contract.