Could negative opinions goad Revis into playing?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 3:21 PM EST

Cornerback Darrelle Revis can take 2017 off and make $6 million from the Jets. If he plays, the Jets get a dollar-for-dollar credit up to the full $6 million.

Some think the break-even point for Revis will be higher than $6 million, since he can reject any offer and still make $6 million from the Jets. Unless, of course, his ego gets involved.

It could, given the opinions provided to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. At least two NFL personnel executives have teed off on Revis’ skills, or lack thereof, under the cover of anonymity.

“Have you seen his tape?” an unnamed G.M. told Mehta. “I wouldn’t let him play for me for free.”

“Revis is done,” another unnamed executive told Mehta. “You respect the body of work throughout his career, but all good things come to an end.”

Setting aside for now whether opinions are ever credible when expressed in secrecy, it’s ludicrous to suggest that a team wouldn’t sign Revis to the 90-man offseason roster at the league minimum. Ten years ago, everyone assumed Randy Moss was done after two crappy years with the Raiders. Then, in his first season with the Patriots, he was every bit as good (if not better) than he was from 1998 through 2004.

Revis quite possibly got soft and lazy last year. At 31, he possibly still has gas in the tank — if he chooses to use it. And if Mehta, whose writing has had a palpable anti-Revis slant in recent weeks, can goad Revis into proving people wrong by playing, the Jets can save up to $6 million.