David Parry charged with two felonies after Arizona arrest

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 6:50 AM EST

Colts defensive lineman David Parry was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona last weekend after an incident involving the alleged theft of a golf cart.

Parry has been charged with two felonies as a result of his alleged actions early on a Saturday morning. Maricopa County records show, via the Indianapolis Star, that Parry has been charged with theft of a means of transportation and resisting arrest with physical force as well as a misdemeanor assault charge.

Parry is accused of stealing a street-legal golf cart that was transporting him and two others from a bar after hitting the driver. He was found after crashing the cart and then allegedly refused to cooperate with officers while shouting slurs at them.

The felony charges both carry possible sentences of multiple years behind bars. Parry is set to be arraigned on the charges on Friday.