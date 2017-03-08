Demaryius Thomas has inconsistent message for Tom Brady

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 6:00 AM EST

During the phase of the calendar where money talks in a big way, Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas recently did some talking out of both sides of his mouth.

Via the New York Daily News, a video has emerged (courtesy of TMZ) that shows Thomas in a Milledgeville, Georgia bar. At the outset of the video, an arguably inebriated Thomas and another guy are shouting, “F–k Tom Brady!”

Thomas then smiles before the clip ends and says, “But he’s great.”

Next comes video of Thomas dancing on top of the bar. First with his shirt, and then without it.

It looks like Thomas was simply having fun, but any time anyone like Thomas is out in public having that kind of fun, chances are it’s now going to end up being fodder for the amusement of others.