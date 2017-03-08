Dolphins bring back Andre Branch on long-term deal

The Dolphins are making a point of keeping their own pass-rushers, other than Mario Williams of course.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dolphins have agreed to a long-term deal with Andre Branch, keeping the 27-year-old around.
The Dolphins had previously jettisoned Williams, but extended Cameron Wake.
Branch had 5.5 sacks in his first year with the Dolphins, after coming over from the Jaguars in free agency last year.
Love it. Finally a front office that takes care of its own. Now sign stills. Show the players when u perform u get rewarded. 👍🏻
Good job fish. This should have been a no brainer. Things looking up for Phins fans.
Like it, he played well when he was made the starter and he’s still young. He did have some bonehead penalties that cost the team, though. Hopefully it’s not too much per year, I’d like to think around $5-$7 mil a year. This allows them to keep the focus on LB’s and DB’s in the draft and maybe get a late RD DE to develop while Wake is there.
As a Jags fan, the Fins can keep “Brancher”.
Now BRING BACK ODERICK!!! He can play DT and DE.
We’ll take him, thank you.
Smart move – reward those who’ve stepped up.
Thank you FO for getting it right finally.
Now go sign Stills and get a FA OG or 2.
We saw how the “unicorns” made a difference.
Time to make that an every game reality.
Draft some LB/DB studs in the draft and bring on camp already!!!