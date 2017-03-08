Dolphins bring back Andre Branch on long-term deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2017, 2:43 PM EST

The Dolphins are making a point of keeping their own pass-rushers, other than Mario Williams of course.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dolphins have agreed to a long-term deal with Andre Branch, keeping the 27-year-old around.

The Dolphins had previously jettisoned Williams, but extended Cameron Wake.

Branch had 5.5 sacks in his first year with the Dolphins, after coming over from the Jaguars in free agency last year.