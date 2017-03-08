Dolphins got a call or two, but don’t plan to trade Jarvis Landry

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 8, 2017, 5:58 AM EST

Miami receiver Jarvis Landry has been the subject of trade talks, but only to the extent that the Dolphins said no when teams called to talk about trading him.

That’s the word from Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, who reports that the Dolphins got a call or two about trading Landry but are not going to trade him.

Teams frequently call around to ask if a particular player is available, but most of those calls don’t actually turn into trades. It’s useful for teams to find out who might be available on other rosters, and talking about trade terms can give teams an idea of how other teams value certain players. It sounds like those were the kinds of calls that were made about Landry.

There have been reports that the Dolphins might be willing to move Landry, a talented receiver whose 288 catches are tied for the most in NFL history in a player’s first three seasons but who has also had his share of penalties and mental mistakes. From all indications, however, Landry will be the Dolphins’ No. 1 receiver again in 2017.