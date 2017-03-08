Dolphins tender four exclusive rights free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 10:22 AM EST

We’re getting closer to the point when teams will be announcing agreements with free agents from other clubs and they are taking care of some other housekeeping until that point arrives.

One such bit of housekeeping is tendering contracts to exclusive rights free agents, something the Dolphins took care of on Tuesday. The team announced that they have tendered tight end Thomas Duarte, linebacker Mike Hull, cornerback Lafayette Pitts and offensive lineman Anthony Steen.

Steen saw seven starts at center during the 2016 season while Mike Pouncey was missing time due to injury and saw action in 15 games overall. He can also play guard and could figure into a competition for playing time there with Laremy Tunsil moving to left tackle and Jermon Bushrod set to become a free agent.

Hull had 33 tackles and an interception while playing in every game last season. Pitts saw special teams work over the second half of the season and Duarte, a 2016 seventh-round pick, played in one game after being promoted from the practice squad during the season.