Dolphins working on long-term deal with Kiko Alonso

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 8, 2017, 4:54 PM EST

Kiko Alonso has already been on three NFL teams in his brief career, but it may be a while before he goes to a fourth.

Alonso, a linebacker who was drafted by the Bills, traded to the Eagles and then traded again to the Dolphins, is now working on a long-term deal with Miami, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Alonso is set to become a restricted free agent tomorrow, which would mean the Dolphins could match any offer for him and would be entitled to draft pick compensation if he were signed away. But the Dolphins are high enough on him that that they want to keep him in place.

The 26-year-old Alonso is the No. 50 player on our Free Agent Hot 100.