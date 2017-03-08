Domata Peko generating interest from Vikings, others

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2017, 12:26 PM EST

The Bengals have to be kind of used to being picked apart each spring, though it’s generally for their coordinators.

Now, one of their former ones wants to reel in one of his old players.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings have inquired about Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer knows him well from his time with the Bengals, and he would add to an already good defensive front seven in Minnesota.

The Bengals might like to retain him, and the Eagles and 49ers are also in the mix.

The 32-year-old Peko is a solid run defender, but doesn’t figure to be a bank-breaking addition for any of those teams. He’s spent all 11 of his NFL seasons with the Bengals.