Earl Thomas posts video of himself running on a treadmill

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2017, 8:51 AM EST

They may not be major players in free agency, but that doesn’t mean the Seahawks didn’t get some good news this week.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas posted a video of himself running on a treadmill, three months after be broke his tibia.

Granted, it was one of those gravity assisted treadmills, but it’s still a good sign for the quarterback of their defense, which didn’t look nearly the same without him late in the season.

Thomas had suggested he might retire right after the injury, but coach Pete Carroll said last week at the Scouting Combine that “all indications” were that Thomas would recover and be on the field to start the regular season.

“Yeah, it was a big shock, you know. It was a big shock to him. He’d never been injured before, like that,” Carroll said. “He’s feeling very competitive about it and he’s going for it. His mentality is strong. And he’s looking forward to getting right.”

While the workout videos are almost a cliche for injured players at this point, they can provide a morale boost, even if it’s only for the guy who posts them.