Elvis Dumervil on way out in Baltimore

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 2:41 PM EST

Former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith broke one piece of news this week when he reported that the 49ers were releasing Torrey Smith and the new member of the NFL Media team is back at it on Wednesday.

Smith passed along word that his former team will release his former teammate Elvis Dumervil.

Dumervil missed eight games with a foot injury last season and was set to make $6 million with an $8.375 million cap charge in 2017. The Ravens will get the $6 million back under the cap.

Dumervil had three sacks when he was in the lineup last season and had 32.5 over his first three seasons in Baltimore. Expecting him to be a full-time player at 33 is probably too much to ask, but those numbers should get him attention as a pass rushing addition once he’s officially on the open market.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m. ET: Dumervil has said goodbye to the Ravens.