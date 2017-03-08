Falcons, Desmond Trufant close to finalizing new contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 8, 2017, 3:11 PM EST

The Falcons are about to get a big deal done with cornerback Desmond Trufant.

Trufant and the Falcons are finalizing a contract that will pay him somewhere in the range of $13 million a year, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

There are only five cornerbacks in the NFL who average more than $13 million a year, so this deal is expected to make Trufant one of the highest-paid players in the league at his position.

The Falcons could have kept Trufant around for $8.026 million this season, which is the fifth-year option on his rookie contract as the Falcons’ first-round pick in 2013. But the team said signing Trufant was the top offseason priority, and now that deal is almost done.