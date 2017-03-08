Giants announce increase in ticket prices

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 7:07 AM EST

The Giants went 7-1 at home last season and that marks their best home record since moving into MetLife Stadium.

A new high in the record book will be followed by a new high at the box office. The team announced that they are raising ticket prices in a letter to season ticket holders. Seats will be four percent more expensive on average in a change that the Giants have largely resisted since settling into the replacement for Giants Stadium.

“For most of you, this is the first overall increase to your season ticket pricing since we moved into MetLife Stadium in 2010,” Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch wrote, via NJ.com.

A previous regular season price hike was balanced out by the team’s decision to cut the price of preseason tickets in half. Most non-club seats will go up $5 this season while some lower-level seats between the 30s on one side of the stadium will go up by $10 in 2017.

The Giants host the Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Rams, Seahawks, Chiefs, Chargers and Lions this year.