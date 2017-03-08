Jaguars move toward having a great defense

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 10:34 PM EST

The 2016 offseason feature high hopes for the Jacksonville offense. This year, the defense will be carrying big expectations into the season.

The addition of veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell gives the team another solid contributor, and it moves them closer to being one of the best defenses in the league.

“I think we’re close,” G.M. Dave Caldwell told PFT Live last week, after rattling off some of the names that currently dot the defensive side of the ball. “We’re a couple pieces away from being a very, very good defense.”

Campbell joins existing pieces like cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, defensive end Dante Fowler, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, defensive tackle Roy Miller, linebacker Telvin Smith, linebacker Myles Jack, linebacker Paul Posluszny.

Both sides of the ball also will be influenced by new executive V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin, who offered up this gem during a State of the Franchise event on Wednesday: “I suggest we adopt the term ‘grit’ as a way to define ourselves.”

Ultimately, the grit is in the pudding. They have the talent. If Coughlin and coach Doug Marrone can instill a win-at-all-costs mindset, the Jaguars could finally get back to where they once were, as a more-often-than-not contender in the AFC.