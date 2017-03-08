Jets and 49ers showing interest in Brian Hoyer

If you’re a living, breathing quarterback, there’s probably a market for you.
So it figures there’s competition for a guy who has rarely been viewed as more than a stop-gap.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, journeyman Brian Hoyer has received strong interest from both the 49ers and Jets.
In both places, the role is a huge variable, as both are in the process of their perpetual searches for a starter.
If they were going to draft a quarterback in the first round, Hoyer would probably be a perfectly acceptable bridge until that rookie is ready. But the 49ers have been mentioned as trying to swing a deal for Kirk Cousins, which would make Hoyer a backup.
He played pretty well for the Bears last year before going on IR with a broken forearm, and absolutely wouldn’t be the worst decision either franchise could make.
At any other position a guy like Hoyer would have been out of football long ago.
49ers should give up the #2 and the #34 and get JG. Brand new HC, GM…mine as well get a brand new QB too.
With JG they could instantly challenge Seattle for the division.
As a Jets fan this makes no sense to me. What is the point of another stop-gap quarterback? The team isn’t going anywhere right now, there are no vets hanging on for a ring in this organization. We just cleaned house and are rebuilding. I know Petty and Hackenberg clearly aren’t the answers but for crying out loud Maccagnan throw one of them out there already! You drafted both of them! If they fail then they fail but use that money elsewhere instead of going after Brian freaking Hoyer. Pulling my hair out ova here!
They both want Kirk Cousins. If the Niners play coy and don’t offer their 2017, and 2018 first round picks soon, they are going to have to compete with the Jets, Bears, Browns and possibly the Rams.