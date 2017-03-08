Jets and 49ers showing interest in Brian Hoyer

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2017, 10:29 AM EST

If you’re a living, breathing quarterback, there’s probably a market for you.

So it figures there’s competition for a guy who has rarely been viewed as more than a stop-gap.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, journeyman Brian Hoyer has received strong interest from both the 49ers and Jets.

In both places, the role is a huge variable, as both are in the process of their perpetual searches for a starter.

If they were going to draft a quarterback in the first round, Hoyer would probably be a perfectly acceptable bridge until that rookie is ready. But the 49ers have been mentioned as trying to swing a deal for Kirk Cousins, which would make Hoyer a backup.

He played pretty well for the Bears last year before going on IR with a broken forearm, and absolutely wouldn’t be the worst decision either franchise could make.