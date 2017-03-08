Josh McCown visiting the Cowboys today

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2017, 5:50 AM EST

The Cowboys still have a rather expensive veteran backup quarterback on the books, but they’re looking at another one.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Browns (and a lot of other teams) quarterback Josh McCown is visiting the Cowboys today.

Unlike unrestricted free agents who can’t travel (or even make plans to, wink, wink), McCown is free now since the Browns cut him.

The 37-year-old McCown is a trusted backup, who started 11 games for the Browns the last two years. He has also played for the Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Bears and Buccaneers.

He’d provide a steady hand behind starter Dak Prescott, and has long been comfortable in the role of mentor. He’s also an upgrade on the field over last year’s backup, Mark Sanchez.

The Cowboys are going to need such a player once they part ways with Tony Romo, whenever they do that.