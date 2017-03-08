Kenny Stills will stay with the Dolphins

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 8:17 PM EST

Not long ago, the Dolphins assumed receiver Kenny Stills would leave. He’s not.

PFT has confirmed that Stills is staying with Miami. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it’s a four-year deal worth $32 million, with $20 million guaranteed. It’s unknown how much is guaranteed at signing, a critical metric that almost always gets omitted when the agent leaks the numbers under a don’t-ask-don’t-tell understanding.

It was believed Stills would get paid like a No. 1 receiver, something that the Dolphins were not inclined to do given the eventual necessity of signing Jarvis Landry to a long-term deal. Presumably, the offers from other teams didn’t sufficiently outpace Miami’s numbers to justify a change of scenery — especially with no state income tax in Florida.

Still arrived in Miami via trade with the Saints two years ago. He caught 42 passes for 726 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016.