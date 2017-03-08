 Skip to content

Kenny Stills will stay with the Dolphins

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 8:17 PM EST
Not long ago, the Dolphins assumed receiver Kenny Stills would leave. He’s not.

PFT has confirmed that Stills is staying with Miami. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it’s a four-year deal worth $32 million, with $20 million guaranteed. It’s unknown how much is guaranteed at signing, a critical metric that almost always gets omitted when the agent leaks the numbers under a don’t-ask-don’t-tell understanding.

It was believed Stills would get paid like a No. 1 receiver, something that the Dolphins were not inclined to do given the eventual necessity of signing Jarvis Landry to a long-term deal. Presumably, the offers from other teams didn’t sufficiently outpace Miami’s numbers to justify a change of scenery — especially with no state income tax in Florida.

Still arrived in Miami via trade with the Saints two years ago. He caught 42 passes for 726 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016.

18 Responses to “Kenny Stills will stay with the Dolphins”
  1. ee00ee says: Mar 8, 2017 8:21 PM

    Now perhaps they’ll be more inclined to use him

  2. dcee101 says: Mar 8, 2017 8:24 PM

    Team friendly deal for Stills.

    Win win for everyone. Now it’s time to lock up Landry who is the heart and soul of the team

  3. dickshotdogs says: Mar 8, 2017 8:26 PM

    A lot of receivers had nice days against The Bills.

  4. tbisgod says: Mar 8, 2017 8:27 PM

    Good for him, Kenny got paid!

  5. panagos91 says: Mar 8, 2017 8:29 PM

    Wouldn’t call it team friendly for an inconsistent reciever with questionable hands and a penchant for a me first attitude. Hey but whatever helps you sleep at night.

  6. igotgamenj says: Mar 8, 2017 8:30 PM

    Different team and Organization It’s about time !

  7. finsphan says: Mar 8, 2017 8:32 PM

    Stills has a strong relationship with Gase/teammates and it’s very possible that others did offer him more than $8 mill a year but he liked his situation in Miami. Gase not only brings leadership but there are players in the NFL who respect him and want to play for him. C.J Anderson already said he wanted to play for him, Thomas is taking reported “big pay cut” to play for him, now stills. Gase has changed this organization for the better.

  8. finsphan says: Mar 8, 2017 8:34 PM

    Wouldn’t call it team friendly for an inconsistent reciever with questionable hands and a penchant for a me first attitude. Hey but whatever helps you sleep at night.
    ________

    You couldn’t be more wrong, but thanks for the laugh!

  9. markeyh says: Mar 8, 2017 8:35 PM

    Good for Miami…..now lets shore up the rest of the holes.

  10. squinn21 says: Mar 8, 2017 8:39 PM

    This is a good deal for miami, unlike that awful Andre branch deal.

  11. skleech22 says: Mar 8, 2017 8:40 PM

    Definitely the Gase factor! Stills was smart enough to know if he went somewhere else he would have been a bust! Stays with the QB whisperer and will keep put up big numbers and take the top off defenses!! IN GASE WE TRUST!!!!

  12. jjb0811 says: Mar 8, 2017 8:42 PM

    Still arrived in Miami via trade with the Saints two years ago. He caught 42 passes for 726 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016.
    ___________________________________
    726 years and 9 TD’s means $20m now???

  13. mortyglickstein says: Mar 8, 2017 8:53 PM

    Just because you pay someone more doesn’t mean he is going to play better. The facts are his numbers are just ok and he’s not a threat.

    I can’t wait to see who pays Glennon $15 mil in January at the end of the season.

  14. spfripp says: Mar 8, 2017 8:54 PM

    If they resign Sims and sign Timmons tomorrow, it will give them a whole lot more options with their 1st 3 picks.

  15. igotgamenj says: Mar 8, 2017 8:56 PM

    worth every penny…42 receptions 726 yards and 9 TD’s so every 5th time he touched the ball he was in the end-zone.

  16. finsphan says: Mar 8, 2017 8:58 PM

    I like how people forget that the salary cap just went up to $167 mil. The money for stills or branch was essentially the additional money that teams have for the cap. Now Miami has two strong, young players at a reasonable salary. And guess what, the salary cap will go up again next year and the next.

  17. iamfakejesus says: Mar 8, 2017 9:01 PM

    was really wanting stills in san fran. good for him and the dolphins

  18. tommynatorii says: Mar 8, 2017 9:01 PM

    Alllllriiiiiiight Miami!

