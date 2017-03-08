Kenny Stills will stay with the Dolphins

Not long ago, the Dolphins assumed receiver Kenny Stills would leave. He’s not.
PFT has confirmed that Stills is staying with Miami. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it’s a four-year deal worth $32 million, with $20 million guaranteed. It’s unknown how much is guaranteed at signing, a critical metric that almost always gets omitted when the agent leaks the numbers under a don’t-ask-don’t-tell understanding.
It was believed Stills would get paid like a No. 1 receiver, something that the Dolphins were not inclined to do given the eventual necessity of signing Jarvis Landry to a long-term deal. Presumably, the offers from other teams didn’t sufficiently outpace Miami’s numbers to justify a change of scenery — especially with no state income tax in Florida.
Still arrived in Miami via trade with the Saints two years ago. He caught 42 passes for 726 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016.
Now perhaps they’ll be more inclined to use him
Team friendly deal for Stills.
Win win for everyone. Now it’s time to lock up Landry who is the heart and soul of the team
A lot of receivers had nice days against The Bills.
Good for him, Kenny got paid!
Wouldn’t call it team friendly for an inconsistent reciever with questionable hands and a penchant for a me first attitude. Hey but whatever helps you sleep at night.
Different team and Organization It’s about time !
Stills has a strong relationship with Gase/teammates and it’s very possible that others did offer him more than $8 mill a year but he liked his situation in Miami. Gase not only brings leadership but there are players in the NFL who respect him and want to play for him. C.J Anderson already said he wanted to play for him, Thomas is taking reported “big pay cut” to play for him, now stills. Gase has changed this organization for the better.
Wouldn’t call it team friendly for an inconsistent reciever with questionable hands and a penchant for a me first attitude. Hey but whatever helps you sleep at night.
________
You couldn’t be more wrong, but thanks for the laugh!
Good for Miami…..now lets shore up the rest of the holes.
This is a good deal for miami, unlike that awful Andre branch deal.
Definitely the Gase factor! Stills was smart enough to know if he went somewhere else he would have been a bust! Stays with the QB whisperer and will keep put up big numbers and take the top off defenses!! IN GASE WE TRUST!!!!
Still arrived in Miami via trade with the Saints two years ago. He caught 42 passes for 726 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016.
___________________________________
726 years and 9 TD’s means $20m now???
Just because you pay someone more doesn’t mean he is going to play better. The facts are his numbers are just ok and he’s not a threat.
I can’t wait to see who pays Glennon $15 mil in January at the end of the season.
If they resign Sims and sign Timmons tomorrow, it will give them a whole lot more options with their 1st 3 picks.
worth every penny…42 receptions 726 yards and 9 TD’s so every 5th time he touched the ball he was in the end-zone.
I like how people forget that the salary cap just went up to $167 mil. The money for stills or branch was essentially the additional money that teams have for the cap. Now Miami has two strong, young players at a reasonable salary. And guess what, the salary cap will go up again next year and the next.
was really wanting stills in san fran. good for him and the dolphins
Alllllriiiiiiight Miami!