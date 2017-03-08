Kyle Juszczyk expected to join 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2017, 4:55 PM EST

Kyle Shanahan’s offense with the 49ers is starting to take shape.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team will sign fullback Kyle Juszczyk when teams are eligible to start signing outside free agents on Thursday. They are also expected to add quarterback Brian Hoyer and wide receivers Pierre Garçon and Marquise Goodwin to a unit that’s likely to bear only faint resemblance to the one they employed last season.

There were reports of interest in Juszczyk from a few teams once the “legal tampering” window opened on Tuesday and was looking to join a team where he could play a variety of roles.

The 49ers should be able to offer him a chance to show off his versatility as they aren’t exactly overstuffed with players who need the ball at present. Juszczyk caught 97 passes over the last three years with the Ravens, so a role in the passing game would seem to be an obvious place to start.