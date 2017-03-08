Kyle Juszczyk exploring the “Swiss Army Knife” market

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 3:36 PM EST

Well, at least no one reported that the Bills were 95-percent certain to sign Kyle Juszczyk.

Buffalo had been linked via an ESPN report to the Ravens (for now) fullback. However, the Bills have signed fullback Patrick DiMarco instead, which means Juszczyk will sign elsewhere. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Juszczyk wants to go to a place where he will become a “Swiss Army Knife,” playing a variety of roles in the offense.

That could make Juszczyk attractive to the Patriots, who greatly value versatility and the unpredictability it can provide. To date, however, the Patriots have not emerged as a suitor for Juszczyk.

The Browns also have been linked to Juszczyk, but it’s believed he has multiple options. At this point, however, the Bills apparently won’t be. Unless the deal with DiMarco falls through.