Malcolm Smith reportedly will sign with 49ers

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2017, 10:20 PM EST

If you can beat them, join them. Or something.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith, the Super Bowl XLIII MVP whose interception at the end of the NFC title game that same year vanquished the 49ers, is expected to sign with the 49ers on Thursday, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.

Smith has completed a two-year deal with the Raiders. As Barrows explains it, Smith will compete with Ray-Ray Armstrong for playing time at the weakside linebacker position.

Once Smith arrives in San Francisco, he may not recognize many of his teammates on the other side of the ball. Barrows points out that tackle Joe Staley is the only player from the team’s offense from 2013 who is still with the 49ers.